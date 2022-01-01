Pluralsight 給与

企業一覧
Pluralsight
Pluralsightの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの年間総報酬$62,559から上位のカスタマーサクセスの$425,850の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Pluralsight. 最終更新日： 11/28/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
データサイエンティスト
Median $157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $86K
カスタマーサクセス
$426K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$80K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
$102K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$241K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$87.1K
セールス
Median $125K
セールスエンジニア
$136K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$62.6K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$136K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$116K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Pluralsightでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

Pluralsightで報告されている最高給与の職種はカスタマーサクセス at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$425,850です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Pluralsightで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$135,675です。

その他のリソース

