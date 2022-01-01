企業一覧
BlueVine
BlueVine 給与

BlueVineの給与は下位のデータアナリストの年間総報酬$100,890から上位のビジネスデベロップメントの$270,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています BlueVine. 最終更新日： 11/18/2025

ビジネスデベロップメント
Median $270K
データアナリスト
$101K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$114K

マーケティング
$149K
パートナーマネージャー
$259K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $151K
プロダクトマネージャー
$199K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$141K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$264K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

BlueVineで報告されている最高給与の職種はビジネスデベロップメントで、年間総報酬は$270,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
BlueVineで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$151,000です。

その他のリソース