Ingram Micro 給与

Ingram Microの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$10,091から、高い方の端でソリューションアーキテクトので$264,924までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Ingram Micro. 最終更新日： 8/12/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $10.1K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $168K

UXデザイナー

データサイエンティスト
Median $83.9K

ビジネスアナリスト
$186K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$127K
情報技術者（IT）
$146K
マーケティング
$101K
プロダクトマネージャー
$83.6K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$119K
営業
$72.5K
セールスエンジニア
$20.7K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$81K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$265K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$176K
UXリサーチャー
$77.4K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$66.7K
よくある質問

Ingram Microで報告された最高給の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$264,924です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Ingram Microで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$92,702です。

