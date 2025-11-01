Ingram Micro ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Ingram Microのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはSoftware Engineer IIのyearあたり₹925KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり₹1.65Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.11Mです。 Ingram Microの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***