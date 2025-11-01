企業一覧
Ingram Micro
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

Ingram Micro ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Ingram Microのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはSoftware Engineer IIのyearあたり₹925KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり₹1.65Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.11Mです。 Ingram Microの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/1/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
キャリアレベルとは Ingram Micro?

よくある質問

Ingram Micro in Indiaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹1,650,438です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Ingram Microのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹728,800です。

その他のリソース