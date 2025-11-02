企業一覧
Indeed
  • 給与
  • データアナリスト

  • 全データアナリスト給与

Indeed データアナリスト 給与

Indeedのデータアナリスト報酬 in United StatesはL1のyearあたり$120KからL3のyearあたり$158Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$100Kです。 Indeedの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/2/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$120K
$96.7K
$12.3K
$11.3K
L2
$151K
$124K
$14.2K
$13.3K
L3
$152K
$120K
$17.9K
$13.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Indeedでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

株式種別
RSU

Indeedでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (8.32% 四半期)

  • 33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (8.35% 四半期)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



よくある質問

Indeed in United Statesのデータアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$197,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Indeedのデータアナリスト職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$145,000です。

注目の求人

