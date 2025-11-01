Grainger ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

Graingerのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはSenior Software Engineering Managerのyearあたり$264KからDirectorのyearあたり$340Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$230Kです。 Graingerの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
