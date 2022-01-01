企業一覧
GoPro
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

GoPro 給与

GoProの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$72,563から上位のビジネスデベロップメントの$291,450の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています GoPro. 最終更新日： 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $72.6K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$291K
データサイエンティスト
$139K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 64
101 64
ハードウェアエンジニア
$97.8K
メカニカルエンジニア
$187K
プロダクトデザイナー
$189K
プロダクトマネージャー
$114K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$111K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$230K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

GoProでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

GoProで報告されている最高給与の職種はビジネスデベロップメント at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$291,450です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
GoProで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$139,300です。

注目の求人

    GoProの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Electronic Arts
  • T-Mobile
  • Fitbit
  • Root Insurance
  • Take-Two Interactive Software
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gopro/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.