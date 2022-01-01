企業一覧
Root Insurance
Root Insurance 給与

Root Insuranceの給与は下位のデータアナリストの年間総報酬$76,500から上位のヒューマンリソースの$270,970の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Root Insurance. 最終更新日： 9/18/2025

$160K

データサイエンティスト
Median $120K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $145K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $161K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $230K
データアナリスト
$76.5K
グラフィックデザイナー
$95.2K
ヒューマンリソース
$271K
マーケティング
$159K
メカニカルエンジニア
$86.7K
プロダクトデザイナー
$133K
リクルーター
$86.7K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Root Insuranceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Root Insuranceで報告されている最高給与の職種はヒューマンリソース at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$270,970です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Root Insuranceで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$133,280です。

