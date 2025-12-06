Dell Technologies ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

Dell Technologiesのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはM8のyearあたり$191KからE1のyearあたり$275Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$360Kです。 Dell Technologiesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
M7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M8
$191K
$166K
$10.9K
$14.6K
M9
$236K
$187K
$22K
$26.9K
M10
$339K
$229K
$59.3K
$49.8K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
Dell Technologiesでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.30% 年次)
