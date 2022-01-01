企業一覧
Blink Health
Blink Health 給与

Blink Healthの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$35,529から上位のデータサイエンスマネージャーの$504,161の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Blink Health. 最終更新日： 10/10/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC4 $35.5K
IC5 $77K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $235K
ビジネスアナリスト
$189K

データサイエンスマネージャー
$504K
データサイエンティスト
Median $150K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $165K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $275K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Blink Healthでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Blink Health is データサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $504,161. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blink Health is $177,025.

