Ansys ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Ansysのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはP1のyearあたり$98.7KからP4のyearあたり$150Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$136Kです。 Ansysの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/3/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
Ansysでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.00% 年次)
