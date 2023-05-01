企業一覧
Aemetis
    会社概要

    Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company that focuses on developing and commercializing negative carbon intensity products and technologies. It operates through three segments and produces and sells ethanol, animal feed, high-grade alcohol, hand sanitizer, and biodiesel. The company also researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. It sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners. Aemetis was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

    http://www.aemetis.com
    ウェブサイト
    2006
    設立年
    167
    従業員数
    $250M-$500M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

