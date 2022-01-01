企業ディレクトリ
Roblox
Roblox 給与

Robloxの給与範囲は、低い方の端でグラフィックデザイナーのの年間総報酬で$19,386から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$1,200,556までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Roblox. 最終更新日： 8/19/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC1 $222K
IC2 $333K
IC3 $422K
IC4 $512K
IC5 $793K
IC6 $740K
TD1 $1.2M

機械学習エンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ネットワークエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

生産ソフトウェアエンジニア

セキュリティソフトウェアエンジニア

サイト信頼性エンジニア

ビデオゲームソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
IC2 $236K
IC3 $352K
IC4 $365K
IC5 $555K
IC6 $712K
採用担当者
IC4 $198K
M1 $296K
M2 $289K

技術採用担当者

プロダクトデザイナー
IC1 $182K
IC4 $357K
IC5 $477K

UXデザイナー

データサイエンティスト
IC3 $328K
IC4 $428K
IC5 $512K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
IC1 $723K
IC5 $677K
IC6 $742K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $185K
マーケティング
Median $260K
事務アシスタント
$141K
ビジネスアナリスト
$161K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$564K
グラフィックデザイナー
$19.4K
人事
$281K
情報技術者（IT）
$275K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$467K
プログラムマネージャー
$296K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$318K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$274K
テクニカルライター
$191K
信頼性と安全性
$228K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$653K
ベスティングスケジュール

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

株式の種類
RSU

Robloxでは、RSUsは3年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 33% の付与期間 1st- (8.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 33% の付与期間 2nd- (8.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 33% の付与期間 3rd- (8.25% 四半期ごと)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Robloxでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

よくある質問

Robloxで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the TD1 levelで、年間総報酬は$1,200,556です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Robloxで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$332,693です。

その他のリソース