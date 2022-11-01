Zinnov Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Zinnov varia da $1,601 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Venture Capitalist nella fascia bassa fino a $291,450 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zinnov. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Consulente di Management
Median $12K
Ingegnere del Software
$66.7K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$291K

Manager di Programma Tecnico
$20.7K
Venture Capitalist
$1.6K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zinnov è Architetto delle Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $291,450. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zinnov è $20,681.

