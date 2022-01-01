Directory Aziendale
Pinterest
Pinterest Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Pinterest varia da $16,080 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $1,154,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Pinterest. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
IC13 $213K
IC14 $329K
IC15 $412K
IC16 $673K
IC17 $898K

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
L3 $205K
L4 $237K
L5 $360K
L6 $447K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
M15 $424K
M16 $569K
M17 $818K
M18 $1.15M

Manager di Prodotto
M14 $303K
M15 $402K
M16 $499K
Designer di Prodotto
L4 $197K
L5 $374K
L6 $454K

UX Designer

Vendite
Median $204K

Account Manager

Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $265K
Analista di Dati
Median $300K
Analista Finanziario
Median $152K
Manager di Progetto
Median $156K
UX Researcher
Median $275K
Operazioni di Business
Median $213K
Analista di Business
Median $152K
Manager di Data Science
Median $525K
Marketing
Median $261K
Manager di Programma
Median $174K
Risorse Umane
Median $160K
Contabile
$715K

Contabile Tecnico

Manager di Operazioni di Business
$176K
Sviluppo Business
$157K
Chief of Staff
$211K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$896K
Servizio Clienti
$56.5K
Graphic Designer
$196K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$55.2K
Legale
$117K
Operazioni di Marketing
$16.1K
Manager Partnership
$91.6K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$249K
Recruiter
$76.2K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$219K
Total Rewards
$283K
Venture Capitalist
$159K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Maturazione

50%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

17%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Pinterest, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

  • 17% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (4.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Pinterest, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Pinterest, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pinterest is Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the M18 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,154,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinterest is $248,750.

