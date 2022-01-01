Pinterest Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Pinterest varia da $16,080 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $1,154,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Pinterest. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025
50%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
17%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
