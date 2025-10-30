Directory Aziendale
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States mediano presso XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 ammonta a $300K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/30/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
Software Engineer
Los Angeles - Orange County
Totale annuo
$300K
Livello
L5
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
2-4 Anni
Anni esp
5-10 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $430,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $280,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车

Aziende Correlate

  • NIO
  • Baidu
  • Tesla
  • Tencent
  • Chewy
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse