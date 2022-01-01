Chewy Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Chewy varia da $41,392 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $557,200 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chewy. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Chewy, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)
