Chewy
Chewy Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Chewy varia da $41,392 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $557,200 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Chewy. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Business Intelligence

Ricercatore Scientifico

Data Scientist
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
Manager di Prodotto
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $170K

Designer UX

Analista Finanziario
Median $140K
Manager di Programma
Median $219K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $260K
Analista di Business
Median $170K
Marketing
Median $296K
Project Manager
Median $202K
Analista di Dati
Median $157K
Manager delle Operazioni di Business
Median $128K
Risorse Umane
Median $200K
Operazioni Marketing
Median $61.3K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $230K
Operazioni di Business
$112K
Sviluppo Business
$487K
Servizio Clienti
$41.4K
Manager di Data Science
$557K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$201K
Recruiter
Median $172K
Vendite
$145K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$251K

Architetto Dati

Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Chewy, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (12.50% semestrale)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Chewy è Manager di Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $557,200. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Chewy è $204,651.

