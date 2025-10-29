Xero Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in New Zealand presso Xero varia da NZ$88.2K per year per Associate Software Engineer a NZ$186K per year per Lead Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New Zealand mediano year ammonta a NZ$141K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Xero. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/29/2025

Ultimi invii di stipendi

Calendario di Maturazione Principale 25 % ANNO 1 25 % ANNO 2 25 % ANNO 3 25 % ANNO 4 In Xero, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni: 25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 25.00 % annuale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 2.08 % mensile )

25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 2.08 % mensile )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 2.08 % mensile )

Qual è il programma di maturazione presso Xero ?

