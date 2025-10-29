Directory Aziendale
Xero
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

Xero Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in New Zealand presso Xero varia da NZ$88.2K per year per Associate Software Engineer a NZ$186K per year per Lead Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New Zealand mediano year ammonta a NZ$141K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Xero. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/29/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
NZ$88.2K
NZ$84K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$120K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.8K
NZ$378.7
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$166K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
Visualizza 1 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Block logo
+NZ$98.9K
Robinhood logo
+NZ$152K
Stripe logo
+NZ$34.1K
Datadog logo
+NZ$59.7K
Verily logo
+NZ$37.5K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Xero, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Xero in New Zealand raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di NZ$185,778. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Xero per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in New Zealand è NZ$141,173.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Xero

Aziende Correlate

  • Ciena
  • Global Payments
  • Limelight Networks
  • Meltwater
  • Cognizant
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse