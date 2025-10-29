La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in New Zealand presso Xero varia da NZ$88.2K per year per Associate Software Engineer a NZ$186K per year per Lead Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New Zealand mediano year ammonta a NZ$141K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Xero. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/29/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$88.2K
NZ$84K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$120K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.8K
NZ$378.7
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$166K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Xero, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)