La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Storyblocks ammonta a $143K per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $145K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Storyblocks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/31/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$140K
$0
$2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
