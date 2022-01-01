Directory Aziendale
Storyblocks
Storyblocks Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Storyblocks varia da $145,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $216,791 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Storyblocks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $145K
Manager di Data Science
$215K
Data Scientist
$217K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Designer di Prodotto
$161K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Storyblocks è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $216,791. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Storyblocks è $187,882.

