SADA Stipendi

Lo stipendio di SADA varia da $21,128 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Copywriter in India nella fascia bassa fino a $295,515 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di SADA. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $175K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $230K
Attuario
$99.5K

Copywriter
$21.1K
Servizio Clienti
$40.8K
Risorse Umane
$148K
Designer di Prodotto
$101K
Manager di Programma
$43.4K
Manager di Progetto
$138K
Vendite
$160K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$224K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$296K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in SADA è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $295,515. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in SADA è $142,973.

