Relay Payments
Relay Payments Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Relay Payments varia da $88,555 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $218,900 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Relay Payments. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Manager di Data Science
$219K
Manager di Prodotto
$88.6K
Vendite
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Relay Payments è Manager di Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $218,900. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Relay Payments è $128,640.

Altre Risorse