Intellectual Ventures Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Intellectual Ventures varia da $183,080 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia bassa fino a $186,428 per un Project Manager nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Intellectual Ventures. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/24/2025

Sviluppo Business
$183K
Project Manager
$186K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Intellectual Ventures è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $186,428. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Intellectual Ventures è $184,754.

