Illumina
Illumina Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Illumina varia da $105K per year per P1 a $249K per year per P6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $193K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Illumina. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
Entry Software Engineer(Livello Base)
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
Intermediate Software Engineer
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Illumina, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Dati

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Illumina in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $253,400. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Illumina per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $205,000.

Altre Risorse

