La retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States presso Dell Technologies varia da $191K per year per M8 a $275K per year per E1. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $360K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
M7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M8
$191K
$166K
$10.9K
$14.6K
M9
Senior Manager
$236K
$187K
$22K
$26.9K
M10
Director
$339K
$229K
$59.3K
$49.8K
Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in Dell Technologies in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $488,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dell Technologies per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States è $262,000.

