  Stipendi
  Manager di Programma

  Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Programma

Dell Technologies Manager di Programma Stipendi

La retribuzione Manager di Programma in United States presso Dell Technologies varia da $182K per year per L6 a $242K per year per L10. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $161K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$182K
$166K
$0
$15.8K
L7
$137K
$120K
$6.7K
$10.4K
L8
$146K
$129K
$5K
$12K
Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Programma in Dell Technologies in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $242,412. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Dell Technologies per il ruolo Manager di Programma in United States è $163,088.

