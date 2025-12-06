La retribuzione Ingegnere Elettrico in Taiwan presso Dell Technologies varia da NT$1.43M per year per L6 a NT$2.94M per year per L8. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Taiwan mediano year ammonta a NT$2.71M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Dell Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$46.7K
$46.7K
$0
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$96.2K
$89.1K
$176
$6.9K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In Dell Technologies, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/electrical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.