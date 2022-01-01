Directory Aziendale
ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ConocoPhillips varia da $80,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $402,000 per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ConocoPhillips. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $80K
Contabile
$109K

Analista di Business
$88.8K
Sviluppo Business
$402K
Ingegnere Chimico
$121K
Data Scientist
$287K
Analista Finanziario
$174K
Ingegnere Geologo
$275K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$279K
Manager di Prodotto
$127K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$212K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ConocoPhillips è Sviluppo Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $402,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ConocoPhillips è $150,499.

