Directory Aziendale
Cognira
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Cognira Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Cognira varia da $9,768 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane in Tunisia nella fascia bassa fino a $104,475 per un Data Scientist in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Cognira. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/5/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Data Scientist
$104K
Risorse Umane
$9.8K
Ingegnere del Software
$73.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Cognira es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $104,475. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cognira es $73,500.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Cognira

Aziende Correlate

  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Google
  • Apple
  • DoorDash
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse