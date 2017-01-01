Directory delle Aziende
Cerve
    • Informazioni

    Cerve builds the tools and access needed to make the food and beverage supply chain more integrated, collaborative and sustainable.

    We see a food system that is more connected than ever before. An integrated food system that enables efficiency and transparency of consumption and wastage throughout the entire supply chain.

    We partner with the most innovative global companies to continue to advance our sustainability agenda, including membership in environmental organisations to promote sustainable strategies.

    cerve.com
    Sito web
    2019
    Anno di fondazione
    10
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

