Cedar
Cedar Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Cedar varia da $121,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $235,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Cedar. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $235K
Data Scientist
Median $150K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $121K
Recruiter
Median $145K
Risorse Umane
$149K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$158K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $229K
UX Researcher
$124K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Cedar è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $235,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cedar è $150,000.

