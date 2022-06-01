BJC HealthCare Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
BJC HealthCare
L'intervallo di stipendi di BJC HealthCare va da $79,600 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Architetto di Soluzioni all'estremità inferiore a $125,625 per un Analista di Cybersicurezza all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BJC HealthCare. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Analista di Business
$97.5K
Analista di Dati
$98.9K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$126K

Architetto di Soluzioni
$79.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in BJC HealthCare è Analista di Cybersicurezza at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $125,625. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in BJC HealthCare è di $98,210.

