Benefitfocus Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Benefitfocus va da $47,760 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) all'estremità inferiore a $135,675 per un Responsabile Programmi Tecnici all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Benefitfocus. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $87K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$47.8K
Project Manager
$83.3K

Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$136K
Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Benefitfocus adalah $85,150.

