Alight Solutions Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Alight Solutions va da $31,286 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane all'estremità inferiore a $221,100 per un Operazioni di Ricavo all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Alight Solutions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $124K
Consulente di Gestione
Median $103K
Responsabile Operazioni Aziendali
$211K

Servizio Clienti
$39.2K
Analista di Dati
$173K
Analista Finanziario
$142K
Risorse Umane
$31.3K
Operazioni di Marketing
$117K
Product Manager
$93.5K
Project Manager
$84.6K
Recruiter
$67.7K
Operazioni di Ricavo
$221K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$188K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$199K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$216K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alight Solutions is Operazioni di Ricavo at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alight Solutions is $123,500.

