BBK Electronics
BBK Electronics Stipendi

Lo stipendio di BBK Electronics varia da $49,757 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $233,171 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di BBK Electronics. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/5/2025

$160K

Graphic Designer
$96.7K
Marketing
$74.8K
Manager di Prodotto
$233K

Ingegnere del Software
$49.8K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$83.6K
UX Researcher
$66.6K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in BBK Electronics è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $233,171. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in BBK Electronics è $79,175.

