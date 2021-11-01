Directory delle Aziende
BARK
BARK Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di BARK va da $125,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $179,100 per un Designer di Prodotto all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BARK. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $125K
Marketing
$141K
Designer di Prodotto
$179K

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w BARK to Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $179,100. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w BARK wynosi $140,700.

Altre risorse