Barcelona Supercomputing Center Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Barcelona Supercomputing Center varia da $30,726 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $85,341 per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $35.2K

Ricercatore Scientifico

Ricercatore IA

Ingegnere Hardware
Median $35.1K
Data Scientist
Median $30.7K

Manager di Programma Tecnico
$85.3K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Barcelona Supercomputing Center è Manager di Programma Tecnico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $85,341. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Barcelona Supercomputing Center è $35,117.

