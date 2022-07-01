Directory Aziendale
AudioEye
AudioEye Stipendi

Lo stipendio di AudioEye varia da $169,150 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $282,580 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di AudioEye. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$169K
Designer di Prodotto
$231K
Manager di Prodotto
$224K

Vendite
$225K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$283K
