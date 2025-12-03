Directory Aziendale
Ansys
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

Ansys Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Ansys varia da $98.7K per year per P1 a $150K per year per P4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $136K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Ansys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Livello Base)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

33%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Ansys, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Ricercatore Scientifico

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Ansys in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $167,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Ansys per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $136,000.

