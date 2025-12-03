La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Ansys varia da $98.7K per year per P1 a $150K per year per P4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $136K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Ansys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
33%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
33%
ANNO 3
In Ansys, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
