Directory delle Aziende
AmTrust Financial
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

AmTrust Financial Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di AmTrust Financial va da $85,425 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $141,365 per un Data Scientist all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di AmTrust Financial. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/21/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Analista di Business
$88.2K
Analista di Dati
$119K
Data Scientist
$141K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Ingegnere del Software
$85.4K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in AmTrust Financial è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $141,365. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in AmTrust Financial è di $103,800.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per AmTrust Financial

Aziende correlate

  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • Square
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse