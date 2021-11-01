Directory delle Aziende
Alchemy
Alchemy Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Alchemy va da $130,650 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Consulente di Gestione all'estremità inferiore a $263,675 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Alchemy. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $240K
Consulente di Gestione
$131K
Product Manager
$263K

Recruiter
$179K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$264K
Ricercatore UX
$149K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Alchemy è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $263,675. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Alchemy è di $209,550.

