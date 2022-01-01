Agora Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Agora varia da $59,013 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia bassa fino a $160,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Agora. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $160K
Customer Success
$73.6K
Risorse Umane
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Architetto di Soluzioni
$59K
FAQ

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Agora és Ingegnere del Software amb una compensació total anual de $160,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Agora és $111,440.

