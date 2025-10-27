La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso 3M varia da $87.9K per year per T1 a $170K per year per T4A. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $112K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di 3M. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/27/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
T1
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
0%
ANNO 1
0%
ANNO 2
100 %
ANNO 3
In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)
0% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)
100% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (100.00% annuale)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.