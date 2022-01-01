Directory Aziendale
Emerson
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Emerson Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Emerson varia da $3,633 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $180,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Emerson. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $105K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
Median $130K
Ingegnere Hardware
Median $95K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $107K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $180K
Vendite
Median $83K
Contabile
$58.3K
Analista di Business
$5.1K
Sviluppo Business
$112K
Ingegnere dei Controlli
$113K
Servizio Clienti
$17.9K
Manager di Data Science
$47.9K
Data Scientist
$8.3K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$132K
Analista Finanziario
$34.6K
Risorse Umane
$3.6K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Manager di Programma
$171K
Project Manager
$113K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$30.9K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$104K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$160K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Emerson è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $180,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Emerson è $104,475.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Emerson

Aziende Correlate

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse