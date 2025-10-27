Directory Aziendale
3M Manager di Progetto Stipendi

La retribuzione Manager di Progetto in United States presso 3M varia da $121K per year per T2 a $95K per year per T3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $96.1K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di 3M. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/27/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
T1
Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Advanced Project Manager
$121K
$120K
$0
$750
T3
Senior Project Manager
$95K
$90K
$0
$5K
T4
Specialist Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

0%

ANNO 1

0%

ANNO 2

100 %

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 0% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 100% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Progetto in 3M in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $200,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 3M per il ruolo Manager di Progetto in United States è $111,500.

Altre Risorse