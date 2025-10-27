Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in India presso 3M ammonta a ₹8.16M per year per T3. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di 3M. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/27/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

₹1.72M - ₹2.01M
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
₹1.5M₹1.72M₹2.01M₹2.14M
Range Comune
Range Possibile
Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
T1
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
Advanced Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
Senior Product Manager
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
Specialist Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Calendario di Maturazione

0%

ANNO 1

0%

ANNO 2

100 %

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 0% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 100% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in 3M in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹8,159,106. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 3M per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in India è ₹1,496,373.

