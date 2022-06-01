Fyrirtækjaskrá
StoneX Group
StoneX Group Laun

Laun hjá StoneX Group eru á bilinu $29,711 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $208,950 fyrir Markaðsrekstur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá StoneX Group. Síðast uppfært: 10/26/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $142K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Endurskoðandi
$52.3K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$41.6K

Gagnafræðingur
$29.7K
Markaðsrekstur
$209K
Vöruhönnuður
$58.3K
Vörustjóri
$206K
Sala
$139K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$196K
Lausnaarkitekt
$119K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá StoneX Group er Markaðsrekstur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $208,950. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá StoneX Group er $128,972.

