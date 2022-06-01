Fyrirtækjaskrá
SADA
SADA Laun

Laun hjá SADA eru á bilinu $21,128 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Textahöfundur í neðri kantinum til $295,515 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá SADA. Síðast uppfært: 9/9/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $175K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $230K
Tryggingastærðfræðingur
$99.5K

Textahöfundur
$21.1K
Þjónustuver
$40.8K
Mannauður
$148K
Vöruhönnuður
$101K
Forritstjóri
$43.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$138K
Sala
$160K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$224K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$296K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá SADA er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $295,515. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá SADA er $142,973.

Önnur úrræði