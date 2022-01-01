Progressive Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Laun hjá Progressive eru á bilinu $43,215 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $206,000 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Progressive. Síðast uppfært: 11/28/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $80K
Gagnafræðingur
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $140K
Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
Median $100K
Tjónamatsmaður
$69.3K
Þjónustuver
Median $54.5K
Markaðssetning
$167K
Sala
$43.2K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$138K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Progressive er Gagnafræðingur at the Lead Data Scientist level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $206,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Progressive er $120,363.

