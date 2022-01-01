Fyrirtækjaskrá
Emerson Laun

Laun hjá Emerson eru á bilinu $3,633 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Mannauður í neðri kantinum til $180,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Emerson. Síðast uppfært: 11/17/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $105K

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $130K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $95K

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $107K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $180K
Sala
Median $83K
Endurskoðandi
$58.3K
Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
$5.1K
Viðskiptaþróun
$112K
Stjórnkerfiverkfræðingur
$113K
Þjónustuver
$17.9K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$47.9K
Gagnafræðingur
$8.3K
Rafverkfræðingur
$132K
Fjármálafræðingur
$34.6K
Mannauður
$3.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$20.1K
Markaðssetning
$125K
Áætlunarstjóri
$171K
Verkefnisstjóri
$113K
Netöryggisfræðingur
$30.9K
Lausnararkitekt
$104K
Tækniforritstjóri
$160K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Emerson er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $180,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Emerson er $104,475.

